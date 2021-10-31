Enthusiasts and presenters mourn the death of popular sports presenter

Sports panelists, presenters, and fans in the Bono Regional capital at the weekend expressed shock and disbelief about the sudden demise of a popular sports presenter, Richard Kwaku Adjei.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered Adjei, a sports presenter at Service Radio, a Sunyani-based FM station died at the Wenchi Government hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

He was involved in an accident with the Nsoatre-based Baffour-Awuah Soccer Academy, a football academy which belongs to Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West on their way to Accra,

The death of Adjei had since gone viral on Facebook and other social media outlets, as mourners expressed their condolences on their pages.

He was said to have undergone surgery at the Wenchi Government hospital where he passed on. He left a child.

At the time of filing this report, the GNA gathered Coach Ibrahim Mohammed who was also in critical condition passed on this afternoon.

In a random interview with the GNA in Sunyani, some of the sports enthusiasts said the death of Adjei was a big blow not only in the Sunyani Municipality and the Bono Region but the country as a whole.

“Infact Adjei died as a hero while serving his nation and we must celebrate him. His contributions to the growth of particularly the local sports industry remain exceptional. He was on top of issues and always excited his listeners”, Mr. Kofi Agyekum a taxi driver stated.

Another sports fan, Kwabena Owusu told the GNA “the local sports industry has suffered a great loss and may God almighty keep his soul”.

Mr. Seth Opoku Agyemang, a Journalist described Adjei as humble, hard-working, friendly, and humourous.