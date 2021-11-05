Entravision Expands into Africa and Acquires Leading Advertising Solutions Company 365 Digital

The acquisition provides access to a high-growth, emerging digital advertising industry with significant expansion opportunities across Africa

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision (NYSE: EVC) (“Entravision” or “the Company”) announced today that it has acquired 365 Digital, a digital advertising solutions company headquartered in South Africa. This investment provides Entravision with a geographic foothold in Africa, as the Company looks to expand its breadth of digital services to new emerging markets.

Headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, 365 Digital maintains exclusive sales representations with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video and brand solutions, and Anzu, an in-game advertising platform, and is also the authorized representative for Triton Digital, a leader in the digital audio streaming and podcasting market. 365 Digital also offers end-to-end digital publisher solutions for premier South African publishers, including a proprietary digital ad network.

“We are very pleased to announce our acquisition of 365 Digital and our continued global expansion,” said Walter Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Entravision. “365 Digital’s strong management team will fit seamlessly into Entravision’s growing digital business, and we look forward to leveraging their regional expertise and existing big tech representations to scale Entravision’s digital platform across Africa. This acquisition fully aligns with our vision to position Entravision as a global digital marketing solutions powerhouse, serving brands and local leaders with advanced branding, performance and programmatic needs. We’ve strategically expanded our geographic footprint into some of the fastest growing marketplaces across the globe and, as reported today in our third quarter 2021 earnings press release, digital revenue increased nearly 10 times more than the prior-year period.”

Entravision’s acquisition of 365 Digital continues the Company’s evolution into a leading marketing technology service provider in the world’s highest growth economies. Sub-Saharan Africa is an extremely attractive digital marketplace with nearly 500 million digitally connected consumers. Importantly, the Sub-Saharan Africa customer, including those in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana, is young, tech-savvy and digitally connected.

“This is a major milestone for our company, and we are excited to join Entravision,” said Julian Jordaan, Chief Executive Officer of 365 Digital. “We see tremendous synergies between our two companies not just in traditional digital advertising, but also in digital audio, mobile and programmatic advertising. I am confident that with Entravision’s expertise, guidance and global platform, we will be able to take our company to the next level and attract an even stronger demand for our innovative services.”

This acquisition follows Entravision’s recent acquisitions of Cisneros Interactive, a leader in the rapidly growing digital advertising sector in Latin America and globally, and MediaDonuts, a leader in digital marketing solutions covering seven countries in Southeast Asia. Upon the closing of this transaction, all 365 Digital employees will remain with the company and Julian Jordaan will continue to serve as CEO of the business based out of its headquarters in Cape Town. For more information on Entravision, please review the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in fast growing population centers in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes digital, television and radio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of five core businesses: Entravision Digital, Smadex, Entravision-Cisneros Interactive, MediaDonuts, and 365 Digital. Entravision Digital provides branding and performance digital solutions to clients and small- and mid-size businesses throughout the world, including the U.S., Latin America and Europe. Smadex provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms which enable advertisers to effectively execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms. Entravision-Cisneros Interactive provides unique digital marketing solutions representing major global publishers and ad-tech platforms in Latin America, while also managing the leading digital audio network and solutions player Audio.Ad. MediaDonuts provides digital marketing performance and branding services in the Southeast Asia region and maintains unique commercial partnerships with some of the world’s leading digital publishers and social media platforms. 365 Digital is a digital advertising solutions provider that offers exclusive sales representations with major global platforms in South Africa. Beyond digital, Entravision has 53 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about all of our innovative media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on social on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About 365 Digital

365 Digital is an African online media and ad-technology business with a rich heritage in the African advertising industry. 365 Digital represents the largest publishers and platforms in and helps global brands reach connected consumers and drive business impact. With a mission to connect publishers to brands, and brands to consumers, 365 Digital helps brands reach audiences at scale through its exclusive partnership with leading platforms like TikTok, Anzu, Zando.co.za, OLX and EWN. Headquartered in Cape Town and with offices in Johannesburg, South Africa, the business is committed to unlocking the true potential of premium publisher platforms and to providing advertisers access to audiences at scale.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation the Company’s current expectations and intentions with respect to the filing of its Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

