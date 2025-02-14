Entrepreneur Maria Johana Celebrates Birthday with Acts of Kindness

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Maria Johana Yuorpor marked her birthday on February 5, 2025, by hosting a breakfast feast and donating essential supplies to residents at the Bahass Foundation—a mental home and rehabilitation center in Wa, Upper West Region.

The morning event brought together intellectually disabled residents for a buffet spread of assorted foods and beverages, providing a warm start to the day.

In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, Maria Johana not only treated the residents to a communal meal but also donated vital items, including ten gallons of liquid soap, sanitary pads, various types of soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, toilet rolls, and several ablution cans. “On this occasion of my birthday, I wanted to celebrate by taking care of my mental health and those around me,” she explained. “These small acts of kindness are not about showing off—they’re about showing humanity and making people feel valued.”

The donation has been met with deep appreciation from the Bahass Foundation. Mr. Yussif Eliasu Baba, the foundation’s Founder and Director, expressed his gratitude, noting that Maria Johana’s thoughtfulness has not only provided immediate relief but also allowed the center to save resources for other critical needs. “What we would have otherwise spent on feeding, clothing, and essential supplies, we can now allocate towards other vital activities,” Baba remarked.

Maria Johana’s birthday tradition is not new. Over the years, she has consistently celebrated her special day by reaching out to various vulnerable groups. Her past initiatives have included donating to orphanages, hospitals, and schools, hosting feasts for widows, conducting training for rural women, and mentoring young people.

In an era where acts of kindness can spark significant change, Maria Johana’s latest gesture serves as a reminder of the profound impact one individual can have on their community. Her commitment to uplifting others continues to inspire, urging society to consider small, compassionate acts as a way to support those in need.