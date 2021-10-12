Entrepreneur to discuss business transformation at SNT conference

Local and international business leaders will converge in Accra for the fourth edition of Stanford Seed Transformation Network (STN) Ghana’s Business and Leadership Conference on October 21, 2021.

The conference, which is an annual programme of STN Ghana, will review business performance so far as the world live with COVID 19 and hold open, honest, and relevant discussions on critical business and leadership issues as well as recommend sustained business success strategies.

A statement issued in Accra by the organisers said the local and international leaders across Africa and the world would attend the conference.

They include high-level executives of businesses, board members, directors, thought leaders, Influencers, policy, and decision makers.

It said they would have the opportunity to network and engage each other with significant ‘take home’ value to impact their businesses and organisations positively.

This year’s conference is on the theme “Transformation continuum”

It said the day’s conference would be opened by Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan, US Ambassador to Ghana, to be followed by panel discussions on “Building a transformation mind-set, – innovation and pitfalls” and “Financing your transformation”.

“An Exhibition will be held as part of the event,” it said.

The statement said renowned and experienced business leaders would make presentations and join panels to discuss business transformation issues and ways businesses could navigate challenges and scale up their organisations.

Some of the speakers are Nana Dr. Michael Agyekum Addo, CEO, Mikaddo Holdings, Mr. Kofi Adomako, MD GCB Bank, Madam Abena Amoah, Deputy MD, Ghana Stock Exchange and Mr Julian Opuni, MD, Fidelity Bank.

Mrs. Linda Yaa Ampah, President of the Stanford Seed Transformation Network, said the need for business transformation had become critical as entrepreneurs have to undertake fundamental and innovative changes to survive and be successful while COVID -19 continues.

“Clearly, as businesses, we have to accept that transformation in systems, processes, models, people and technology among others are needed to achieve success,” she said.

She said “We cannot continue to do things as we did in the past. STN Ghana is happy to create a platform for discussions and insights in transformation for us to learn as well as encourage ourselves through the networking opportunities to propel our businesses forward.”