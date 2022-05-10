Entrepreneurial mothers equipped to benefit from opportunities in the green economy

As part of measures to adapt to changing weather vulnerabilities and prosperity, entrepreneurial mothers, dubbed: ‘Mompreneurs’ have been equipped to benefit and tap into the opportunities in the green economy.

Under the initiative, female parents who are leading businesses are expected to diversify and introduce sustainable green products and services in their line of business.

The move is being championed by the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre’s (GCIC) Women Entrepreneurs Transformation Programme (WETP), a unique component of the GCIC business incubator programme.

It among other things seeks to ensure that women entrepreneurs can actively, fairly and equitably participate in the marketplace.

Speaking at a session in Accra, Madam Ruka Sanusi, the Executive Director of GCIC, said there were opportunities such as natural organic products, plastic recycling solutions, carbon emission reduction and eco-friendly initiatives.

She said the WETP would unleash the untapped potential of female entrepreneurs within the GCIC business incubator to be transformational executives and successfully drive personal development and business growth.

The session on the theme: “Self-Balance: Work + Life,” brought together female business owners, a clinical psychologist, and a parenting coach, also equiped participants with the knowledge, tools, and skills to effectively care for, respond to, and manage the needs of their children.

Madam Sanusi, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to designing and implementing gender-sensitive business advisory and support services to contribute to the success of both male and female-led climate-smart Small and Medium Enterprises within the business incubator.

She said: “At GCIC, we recognize the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem for women in leadership positions to help them overcome the multiplicity of challenges they face in running their businesses as well as their personal lives.

Dr Adzika Agbemenya Vincent, a Medical Psychologist at Neptune Medical Centre, urged mothers to know their children’s personality in order to promote their natural potential for optimal outcomes.

“As a parent, you must be intentional about raising your child. Set aside time to talk and listen to each other. Turn off phones, computers, and televisions when you and your child are communicating and talk about everyday things as you go through your day,” she advised.

“You should be open to talking about all kinds of feelings, including anger, joy, frustration, fear and anxiety with your child”.

Dr Agbemenya urged the participants to be responsible for the upkeep of their children and not leave them in the hands of third parties.