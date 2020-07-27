The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has honoured 40 entrepreneurs and corporate executives at a virtual Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards (GECEA) 2020.

The awards, on the theme: “Celebrating Ten Years of Entrepreneurship Excellence and Business Development in Ghana” was telecasted on TV3 Network, GTV and was streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

A statement signed by Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, the Founder of EFG and copied to the Ghana News Agency at the weekend, said this year’s award marked the tenth anniversary of the Champions of Champions celebration of Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards.

It said this year’s prizes featured 10 of Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneurs of all time Award, 25 Entrepreneurs of the Decade Award (Champions of Champions) 2011-2020, and six Outstanding Corporate Executives of the Year Award 2019.

The Greatest Entrepreneurs of all time awards the statement said, recognized entrepreneurs above 70 years of age who had revolutionized business, opened opportunities for others and impact felt for generations, their accomplishments are varied and not easily compared.

It added that the Entrepreneurs of the Decade Award criteria recognized entrepreneurs and business executives who had built a legacy and had demonstrated entrepreneurial leadership, sustained business performance, integrity, vision and innovation within the past decade.

The Corporate Executives Award criteria also recognized corporate executives who had demonstrated corporate leadership, sustained business performance, integrity, vision, and innovation within the year under review, the statement added.

Dignitaries present at the event were: Mrs Stephanie Sullivan, the United States Ambassador as the Guest Speaker; Mrs Claudia Turbay Quintero, the Colombian Ambassador and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps; Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner; Mrs Lulu Xingwana, the South African High Commissioner; and Mrs Ozlem Ergun Ulueren the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana as Guests of Honour.

Quoting Mrs Sullivan in her remarks, the statement said “These and many similar examples of Ghanaian ingenuity give me confidence that we will overcome the challenges of COVID-19.

“I look forward to a better future in which we are partnering even more closely to achieve our shared goals of expanding two-way trade and investment, recovering from this pandemic, and bolstering Ghana’s already vibrant entrepreneurial spirit.

“With your leadership, dedication, and collaboration, I know we can succeed,” it added.

For the Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time Awards, the statement said the awardees included Sir Sam Esson Jonah, Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital; Mr Saied Assad Fakhry, Chairman Interplast Ltd; Mr Bhagwan R. Khubchandani, Chairman, Melcom Group of Companies; Mr Dan Kofi Okudzeto, Executive Chairman, Allied Oil Company Ltd; and Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, Founder and Board Chairman, Rabito Clinic Ltd.

The rest were Mr Ramchand Udharam Mohinani, Founder/Chairman, Mohinani Group of Companies; Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim, Executive Chairman, Dara Salam Group of Companies; Dr Anthony Pile, Chairman, Blue Skies Holdings; Mr. Gopal Vasu, Managing Director, M&G Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Nana Michael Agyekum Addo, Chairman, Mikaddo Holdings Ltd.

For the Corporate Executives of the Year Award 2019, the statement said the Outstanding CEO of the Year Award 2019 was bestowed on Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority.

The Outstanding Managing Director of the Year Award 2019 was bestowed on Dr Joshy Varkey, Managing Director, Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Company (Barry Callebaut) Ltd.

Outstanding Manufacturing CEO of the Year Award 2019 was conferred on Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Managing Director, Ghana Industrial Holdings Corporation (Gihoc)

The rest of the awards were Outstanding Group CEO of the Year Award 2019 given to Mrs Patience Akyianu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hollard Ghana Holdings Ltd; Outstanding Woman CEO of the Year Award 2019 conferred on Mrs Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Absa Bank Ghana; and Outstanding Board Chairman of the Year Award 2019 bestowed on Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, Board Chairman, Social Security and National Insurance Trust.

Several other Entrepreneurs were award, with the Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Decade Award given to Togbe Afede XIV, the Founder of SAS Finance Group, while the Outstanding Entrepreneur/CEO of the Decade was given to Dr Daniel Mckorley, Group Chairman, McDan Group/McDan Foundation.

