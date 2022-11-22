Entrepreneurs in Accra engaged on digital revenue collection

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has engaged with entrepreneurs at Okaishie in the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra on the implementation of the digital revenue collection system.

The forum was to sensitise and educate them on the digitalisation of revenue collection being rolled out by the Assembly to prevent resistance and ensure compliance.

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said the intention to digitalise revenue collection was to make payments more convenient and increase compliance.

To expand access, about 23 banks have been integrated into the platform to give users the flexibility of payment options.

“Apart from using the banks, ratepayers can equally pay their bills via mobile money on all networks, QR codes, and short-codes,” she said.

Mrs Sackey said the AMA was leveraging the Government’s digitilisation drive to create an innovative solution to increase its internally generated funds.

She advised the business community to embrace the innovation to bring development to the people of Accra.

She announced plans to re-categorise traders in the CBD to enhance product discoverability on the markets, improve customer experience and help merchants reach the right shoppers, while calling for partnership.

The MCE urged the private sector to partner with the AMA in its transformational agenda of Accra through the redevelopment of markets and lorry parks to make the city more sustainable and climate-friendly.

The Okaishie Lorry Park and Rawlings Park are among facilities earmarked by the Assembly for redevelopment.