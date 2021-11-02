Entrepreneurs, petty traders and farmers urged to adopt habit of savings

Mr. Appiah Agyarko, the General Manager of the Ebenezer Cooperative Credit Union in Techiman, has advised entrepreneurs, farmers and traders to cultivate the habit of savings to attain financial independence for the growth of their businesses.

He noted with concern the growing decline of savings among business enterprises in the Municipality, which he added would not augur well for progress of their businesses.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman in the Bono East Region, Mr. Agyarko described “savings as most credible ventures that one could rely on to become financially independent and achieve greater heights”.

“The establishment of cooperative unions is aimed at helping businesses, particularly those at the grassroots like farmers and petty traders to do savings for a brighter future,” he said.

Established in 1995, Mr. Agyarko explained the Ebenezer Cooperative Credit Union had more than 16,000 members and had supported about 40 percent of them to expand their businesses.

“Women empowerment is one of our core mandates and we have been able to empower women with financial support to go into and expand their economic activities,” he stated.

Mr. Agyarko explained the union had introduced the “women development facility” that provided loans to women traders at cheaper rates and advised women traders to transact business with the union to benefit from that package.

He assured that financial security of customers was always guaranteed and urged entrepreneurs and traders to save with the union.\