Entrepreneurs urged to strive towards quality

Entrepreneurs in the country have been urged to strive towards quality products and services.

This is needed to make the Government’s efforts to support the private sector effective

Dr. Mohammed Awal, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, who said this in Accra at the Eighth Made in Ghana Awards 2021 said the Government was of the belief, that investing into the private sector was key to achieving socio-economic growth.

The Minister said the government would therefore continue to support the growth of entrepreneurs and commented business leaders for their resilience, even in the face of COVID-19, and said successful entrepreneurs should build plans of secession, in order to ensure the survival of their business, when they were old and no longer able to run them.

A number of individuals and business entities, were awarded for their outstanding performance during the previous year 2020.

The event was also graced by a cross section of state dignitaries including; members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, and prominent business owners.

Organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, the Made in Ghana Awards, is meant to support the country’s local manufacturing and service industries, and ensure their continued survival and growth.