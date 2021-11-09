Entrepreneurship in Africa means survival of the fittest – Ifeanyi Onyeka

Over the years, Ifeanyi Onyeka has always had a drive for building businesses on social media with his marketing and PR strategies. He is the Founder of the biggest social media agency in Africa (Beta Socials) under the Digital marketing agency Beta Digitals. The passion for PR started back in 2014 when he was a blogger for one of the biggest entertainment sites in Nigeria “NaijaXclusive” in which he learnt a lot from working on different campaigns for musicians back then. This gave birth to him creating a brand “The Josh Interview” where he interviewed upcoming creative who needed to talk about what they do and he gave them this platform.

In April 2016, Ifeanyi Onyeka launched Beta Socials a Digital Marketing Agency dedicated towards marketing and PR for small and large businesses on the internet by creating strategies to build their brand. Since its launch, the company has catered for over 100 brands from real estate, fashion, private and government bodies.

Ifeanyi Onyeka created Beta Socials to with the sole aim of making sure there is enough awareness for brands to reach new customers daily without having to loose sleep over these strategies.

“Everyone is literally aware about the importance of having a brand online and with this so many business owners find it difficult to reach new or potential customers and this is where my agency comes into play” – he said

He has established himself with Beta Socials in the digital space in Africa by connecting owners of business/individuals/corporate bodies and potential customers in whatever niche, and this is just the beginning of what is to come. He wants to create something unique with marketing, but due to challenges in the continent there are always lapses in how the company grows in the economy.

“I can tell you that being an entrepreneur in Africa is one of the most difficult things ever, it is one thing to be an entrepreneur and its another to be an entrepreneur in Africa. But we have a vision as to where we want to be in years to come so we keep striving”

Ifeanyi Onyeka who is a certified digital marketer is willing to put in the work in the marketing and PR space in Africa by making sure the services provided are unique to each brand and also a way of generating leads that turn to sales also. He is of the fact that the limelight is on Africa and this is the time for the innovators and smart entrepreneurs to jump on the bandwagon.