Entrepreneurship is pivotal to national development – MP

Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, has called on his constituents to venture into entrepreneurship to improve their standards of living.

He said this during a visit to some communities in his constituency to interact with the constituents.

Some of the communities visited included; Manse, Merewa, Nkronua, Addaekrom, Nzima Nkwanta and Bibiani, to express his appreciation and also thank the electorate for the overwhelming endorsement in the December, 2020 General Elections.

He also inspected a number of ongoing development projects in the area.

The MP who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of “Approaches Series”, underscored the importance of entrepreneurship, stressing that the public sector cannot absorb everyone, hence the need for the constituents to set up their own businesses in a bid to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country.

He said the private sector remained the engine of growth in many developed countries such as the United State of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), China, and Germany among others.

Mr Obeng-Boateng said in this regard, he intended to train and groom 200 entrepreneurs by the end of his first term and encouraged farmers to cultivate rubber plantation in addition to cocoa production in the Constituency.

The MP charged the youth to take advantage of the numerous government flagship programmes such as Planting for Food and Jobs and Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) to establish their own businesses.

He urged the youth to venture into agriculture and admonished teachers to desist from using weeding as a punishment in schools, since it had adverse effects on the youth after school and that alternative mode of punishment should be meted out to students.

He indicated that entrepreneurship was not a preserve for illiterates, hence the re-introduction and emphasis on Vocational and Technical Education by the NPP government.

He said the elite should set up businesses as additional sources of income to complement their monthly income.

The MP inspected pig farms of some polling station and constituency executives at Bibiani and encouraged the owners to work hard to increase yield.

Nana Patrick Amoah II, the Odikro of Sefwi Merewa, said their major challenged was the poor road network particularly from Sefwi Asawianso (A) junction to Mmrewa-Nkronua stretch and praised the MP for his efforts to bring back the contractor on site again within his short stay in office.

He appealed to the MP to help them construct a Community centre, KG block and a health centre at Sefwi Merewa to ensure the well-being of the people.