Environment Minister pays working visit to Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), has paid a working visit to AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine.

A statement issued by Anglogold Ashanti and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Minister was accompanied by Dr Henry K. Kokofu, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA.

It said Dr Afriyie and his entourage were welcomed by Mr Eric Asubonteng, the Managing Director of Obuasi Mine; Mr Nixon Asante, the Vice President of Environment, and other Senior members of Obuasi Mine.

It noted that the purpose of the working visit was to provide the Minister and his entourage with first-hand knowledge of the environmental difficulties confronting the Obuasi Mine and to familiarize them with the Mine’s ongoing environmental initiatives.

The statement said Mr Asubonteng, gave an overview of the Mine, while Mr George Owusu-Ansah, the Senior Manager, Environment, Obuasi Mine gave a presentation on closure work and Tailings and Water Infrastructures at the Obuasi Mine after safety induction.

It said following the presentation, the Obuasi Mine Management offered the Minister and his entourage a tour of the process plant, stopping to show them the VEOLIA water treatment plant, the arsenic trioxide treatment project, the processing facility, and the TSF (STSF, BIOX and Future Development).

It said also visited were the sustainability projects at the ETS, and drive through the KNUST Obuasi Campus and the Sustainable Development Units (AGAMal and AGAHF)

In his remarks, Mr Asubonteng commended Dr Afriyie and the Agency for their continued support and collaboration.

He reaffirmed AngloGold Ashanti’s commitment to implementing measures to mitigate all environmental impacts resulting from its operations.

He added that all advice and comments from the Minister and the Agency will be considered.

On his part Dr Afriyie, praised AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi Mine for its sound environmental practices.

“By statute we are set up in an advisory role, and we are not here to obstruct your work; we want you to advance because we would not exist without you,” he stated.

“However, throughout the process we will ensure that all the protocols we agree on are followed; so far, I am very happy with the work done.”

Dr Kokofu, expressed the Agency’s delight at the work completed by the Obuasi Mine.

He assured the Obuasi Management of the Agency’s continued support and engagement.

The visit forms part of Dr Kokofu and other senior officers of the Agency’s three-day working visit to mining companies in Ghana.

Other members of the delegation include Mr Ransford Sekyi, Deputy Executive Director- Operations- EPA; Haron Harrison-Affull, Deputy Director- Mining – EPA; Mr Samuel Oteng, Ashanti Regional Manager, EPA; Mr Benjamin Oppong, Personal Assistant to Minister, Dr Naa Daada and Madam Joyce Esi Bedzra, Secretary to the Minister.