Environmental Advocate for Plastic Ban Urges for Transition to Paper Bags

In a passionate plea for environmental change, Kojovi Edem Abba, a Media Consultant and advocate for the ban on single-use plastics in Ghana, is urging citizens and the international community to rally behind the transition to paper bags as an alternative to combat plastic pollution.

Kojovi’s efforts come in response to the devastating annual flooding of major cities and towns in Ghana, which he attributes, in part, to the detrimental effects of plastic waste.

Single-use plastics, known for their harmful impact on both human health and the environment, have been a growing global concern. According to a 2021 annual report by the Global Plastic Action Partnership, the world’s plastic production stands at a staggering 380 million metric tons annually, with projections indicating that this figure will skyrocket to 1.3 billion metric tons by 2050.

The persistent mismanagement of plastic waste and an abysmal global recycling rate of just 14% exacerbate the problem, causing plastic pollution to harm land, oceans, human health, and the climate.

Ghana is no exception to this dilemma, generating approximately 1.1 million tons of plastic waste each year. Alarmingly, only 5% of this waste is collected for recycling, and less than 2% of that small fraction is effectively recycled, as reported by the Global Plastic Action Partnership.

These plastics, which take hundreds of years to decompose, introduce toxic chemicals into the environment that pose severe threats to human health, including damage to the lungs and nervous system if ingested.

Kojovi’s advocacy revolves around the urgent need to ban single-use plastics and replace them with more sustainable alternatives like paper bags. He emphasizes the importance of immediate action to curtail the unchecked proliferation of plastic waste, which is contributing to environmental degradation and the recurring flooding issues in Ghana.

The call to action extends beyond Ghana’s borders, as Kojovi invites environmentally conscious individuals worldwide to join his cause. A petition has been initiated to gather support for the transition to paper bags and the ban on single-use plastics.

He urges concerned citizens to sign the petition and share it with friends and family. He is seeking 200,000 signatures to present the petition to Ghana’s parliament, emphasizing that the time for action is now.

As Ghana faces the ongoing challenges posed by plastic pollution, Kojovi’s determined efforts may serve as a catalyst for transformative change, not only in his home country but around the world.

Source : Divinne Adongo