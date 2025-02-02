Environmental Coalition Urges Repeal of Law Endangering Ghana’s Atewa Forest

The Concerned Citizens of Atewa Landscape (CCAL) has issued a fervent appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to revoke Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2462, a law they argue has left Ghana’s dwindling forest reserves, including the ecologically critical Atewa Forest, exposed to unchecked degradation.

The call, timed to coincide with World Wetlands Day, underscores mounting fears over the survival of one of West Africa’s last upland evergreen ecosystems, now under siege from illegal mining and deforestation.

In a sharply worded statement, CCAL Coordinator Paul Asumaku warned that L.I 2462—a regulation critics claim weakens protections for forest reserves—has created loopholes enabling destructive activities in environmentally sensitive zones. “This law has compromised the integrity of our forests,” Asumaku declared, urging policymakers, traditional leaders, and citizens to unite against the “existential threat” posed by illegal mining. His plea comes as Ghana grapples with the fallout of rampant galamsey (illegal small-scale mining), which has poisoned rivers, stripped forests, and destabilized communities.

Central to CCAL’s demands is the reclassification of the Atewa Forest and its surrounding range as a National Park, a move they argue would unlock sustainable economic opportunities while safeguarding biodiversity. The forest, a vital watershed feeding the Densu, Ayensu, and Birem rivers, provides water to over 5 million Ghanaians and supports rare species like the endangered white-naped mangabey. Yet aerial surveys reveal sprawling mining pits and sediment-clogged rivers, evidence of a crisis worsening by the day.

“Protecting Atewa isn’t just about trees—it’s about securing clean water, climate resilience, and a future for generations,” Asumaku stressed, linking the forest’s fate to national stability. The group applauded recent efforts by the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who ordered miners to remove equipment from water bodies by February 28, 2025, and lauded the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its ban on riverine mining. However, they emphasized that without rigorous enforcement, such measures risk becoming symbolic gestures.

The 2024 World Wetlands Day theme, “Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future,” resonates acutely in Ghana, where wetlands and forests face existential threats. Despite government pledges to combat deforestation, enforcement remains inconsistent, and illegal miners often operate with impunity. Environmentalists warn that the Atewa Forest’s destruction could cripple water security in Accra and beyond, exacerbating droughts and floods linked to climate change.

Political analysts note the delicate balance facing President Mahama: while revoking L.I 2462 could bolster his environmental credentials, it may also alienate factions within the mining sector. Yet for communities dependent on Atewa’s rivers, the stakes transcend politics. “We’re watching our lifelines disappear,” said Akua Mensah, a farmer in Kyebi. “If the forest dies, we die with it.”

As the February 28 deadline for mining equipment removal looms, all eyes are on whether Ghana’s leaders will prioritize long-term ecological survival over short-term gains. For CCAL and its allies, the battle for Atewa is a litmus test of the nation’s commitment to a sustainable future—one where laws protect, rather than plunder, the natural heritage millions depend on.