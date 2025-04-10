Environmental Groups Challenge Viability of Mossel Bay Oil and Gas Exploration

Environmental justice organizations, The Green Connection and Natural Justice, have intensified their opposition to proposed offshore oil and gas exploration in South Africa’s Outeniqua Basin, near Mossel Bay, citing ecological risks and economic short-sightedness.

The objections follow an application by Main Street 1549 (Pty) Ltd to conduct surveys in Blocks 9 and 11B/12B, after TotalEnergies EP South Africa abandoned the project. Critics argue the move disregards mounting climate science and threatens coastal communities reliant on marine ecosystems.

Liziwe McDaid, Strategic Lead at The Green Connection, questioned the project’s feasibility, noting TotalEnergies’ exit raises red flags. “If a global giant with vast resources deems this too risky, why should South Africans trust an unknown entity?” she said. “Government decisions appear to prioritize short-term gains over long-term sustainability, undermining the just transition to renewable energy.”

The Mossel Bay coast, home to one of the world’s fastest ocean currents, faces heightened vulnerability to oil spills, which could devastate marine biodiversity, fisheries, and tourism. McDaid emphasized that fossil fuel projects often create few specialized jobs while jeopardizing thousands of existing livelihoods. “Even if oil is found, extraction by 2035 would clash with global shifts away from fossil fuels, leaving South Africa with stranded assets,” she added.

Natural Justice’s Senior Legal Fellow, Rantsho Moraka, warned of constitutional breaches, stating, “Approving such projects contradicts climate action commitments and ignores citizens’ rights to a healthy environment. Climate disasters already displace communities and threaten food security. We need policies aligned with long-term survival, not outdated energy models.”

Community leaders from affected coastal areas echoed these concerns. Bongani Swartbooi of the Greater Kwa-Nonqaba Development Forum criticized rushed public consultations, demanding inclusive dialogue. “True participation means hearing all voices, not just convenient ones,” he said. Small-scale fishers like Osborn Jansen and Ernest Titus highlighted the cultural and economic stakes, with Titus noting, “These companies exploit our oceans for profit but avoid their own waters.”

The Green Connection’s Warren Blouw urged South Africa’s Government of National Unity to pivot toward renewable energy, stressing, “Thorough environmental assessments and transparency are non-negotiable. The world is moving beyond fossil fuels; clinging to them risks economic obsolescence.”

As global leaders face pressure to divest from fossil fuels, the debate underscores a broader tension between immediate economic interests and sustainable development. With climate-driven disasters intensifying, advocates argue South Africa must prioritize renewable investments to secure jobs, energy access, and ecological resilience. “A just transition isn’t just environmental—it’s economic justice,” McDaid said. “The choice is clear: profit for a few or a livable future for all.”