Environmental Groups Slam TotalEnergies’ Offshore Drilling Proposal as Threat to South Africa’s Coast

A coalition of eco-justice organizations has launched a sharp critique of TotalEnergies’ plans to drill exploratory oil and gas wells off South Africa’s West Coast, warning the project risks irreversible harm to marine ecosystems and undermines national climate commitments.

The Green Connection, Natural Justice, and Masifundise argue that the French energy giant’s Draft Scoping Report for its Deep-Water Orange Basin (DWOB) project fails to account for the full environmental and socio-economic fallout of fossil fuel extraction, setting a dangerous precedent as global calls to phase out hydrocarbons grow louder.

The proposed drilling—targeting seven wells across 30,000 km² between Saldanha Bay and Kleinzee at depths up to 3,900 meters—has drawn comparisons to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. “Drilling at these depths isn’t just risky; it’s reckless,” said Liziwe McDaid, Strategic Lead at The Green Connection. “South Africa lacks the capacity to manage a major spill, and coastal communities, already grappling with food insecurity and energy poverty, cannot afford this gamble.”

Central to the dispute is TotalEnergies’ environmental impact assessment (EIA), which critics say sidesteps the project’s lifecycle emissions. By isolating exploration from future production phases, the company avoids scrutiny of long-term carbon footprints—a tactic labeled “legally indefensible” by David Mtshali of Natural Justice. “Fossil fuel extraction is inherently climate-destructive,” Mtshali noted. “Approving this project contradicts South Africa’s obligations under the National Environmental Management Act and its own climate pledges.”

The groups also highlight threats to fisheries, a lifeline for coastal economies. Carmen Mannarino of Masifundise pointed to Namibia’s tuna stock collapse, linked to offshore exploration since 2011, as a cautionary tale. “Fisherfolk here are battling dwindling catches and rising sea temperatures. Adding oil drills to the mix could erase their livelihoods,” she said.

The backlash arrives as South Africa navigates a fraught energy transition. Despite plans to retire coal plants and boost renewables, the government has drawn fire for considering new gas projects as “transitional” energy sources. Environmentalists argue this undermines the 2023 Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, which earmarked $11 billion for renewables and grid upgrades.

TotalEnergies has yet to respond publicly, but industry insiders suggest the DWOB project aligns with its strategy to expand African oil output. The company recently secured exploration rights in Namibia’s Orange Basin, where discoveries have sparked both optimism and protests.

With public consultations underway, activists urge citizens to reject the draft report, calling it a flawed blueprint that prioritizes corporate profits over ecological and social welfare. “This isn’t just about energy—it’s about accountability,” McDaid stressed. “If we let speculative drilling dictate our future, we’re surrendering the right to a livable planet.”

As the deadline for public comments approaches, the debate underscores a broader tension: Can resource-rich nations like South Africa resist fossil fuel expansion amid economic pressures, or will short-term gains eclipse long-term survival? For coastal communities, the answer may hinge on whether their voices drown out the drill.