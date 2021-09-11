Environmental Health Officers not on strike – OHLGS

The Office of the Head of Local Government Service (OHLGS) has refuted claims that Environmental Health Officers are on strike.

Mr James Oppong-Mensah, the Chief Director Head of Service, in a statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the attention of the OHLGS had been drawn to “a call for a strike action” making the rounds on social media by a group named Environmental Health Practitioners Alliance – Ghana.

Mr Oppong-Mensah said the group further alleged that Environmental Health Officers in the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) were on strike.

“The OHLGS wishes to unequivocally state that the Environmental Health Officers in the MMDAs are still at post and the public should disregard any such misleading information,” he said.

He urged concerned stakeholders to check with the MMDAs whether persons who died from COVID-19 related infections were buried or not.

“The public is, therefore, assured that Environmental Health Officers are still at post and should disregard the information on the said strike,” he stated.

“If need be, contacts should be made to any of the levels (national, regional and district) offices of the Service for further clarification and information. We count on your usual co-operation on this matter.”