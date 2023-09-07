Environmental Health Unit to embark on ‘Operation keep the environment clean’

The Keta Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit in the Volta Region will embark on an operation to keep the environment clean.

Dubbed ‘Operation Keep the Environment Clean’ the exercise would focus on ensuring a clean environment as well as curbing the outbreak of diseases such as cholera, measles, dysentery, and others.

Mr. Jerry Zidda, the Municipal Director of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit at Keta in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise would help mitigate health hazards and improve the healthy living of individuals.

“Sanitation as a key factor to development needs to be practiced in all aspects of human life,” he said.

He stated that his outfit would fight against indiscriminate defecation, damping of refuse at unauthorised places, among others.

Mr. Zidda urged residents to remain focused on matters related to good hygiene practices in order to prevent diseases and illnesses.

He said as part of measures to have a reliable and accurate data as well as to mitigate the spread of communicable diseases among the residents through the sale of contaminated foods and drinks, the assembly organises yearly medical screening examinations for all commercial food vendors.

“Others who sell drinks, herbal drugs, fish mongers, sachet water producers, and their employees in the Municipality are medically screened.”

He urged all residents to monitor, guide and prevent one another from open defecation and the indiscriminate damping of rubbish, saying “any culprit found would be punished.”

“This is in accordance with Section 51-53 of Act 857 of the Public Health Law 2012 as also contained in the Keta Municipal Assembly bye-law.”

He appealed to the Government and other individuals to help resource the Unit to do it work more effectively.