EOCO calls for institutional collaboration to fight organised crime

Commissioner of Police (COP) Madam Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Director-General of Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has expressed need for institutional collaboration to enhance security and the fight against criminal activities in the country.

She called on all stakeholders as well as revenue mobilising agencies to work together to form a formidable team to track down operations of criminals and their activities.

She emphasized that “As stakeholders, we cannot fight organised crime without effective collaboration. We must always be a step ahead of them in terms of intelligence gathering.”

COP Madam Addo-Danquah made the call at a stakeholders’ engagement forum in Tamale as part of her tour of the Northern Region to strengthen institutional partnerships to fight crime and promote peace and security in the country.

The forum brought together representatives of Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, EOCO, Ghana Revenue Authority, Attorney General’s Department amongst other stakeholders.

Mr Cephas Nelson Agroh, Tamale Area Director of Ghana Revenue Authority, expressed need for stakeholders to take measures towards enhancing effective communication amongst them to help track activities of criminals in the region.

He added that “There is need to prioritise a good record keeping system to minimize tax leakages and other illicit cash inflows into the country.”

Mr Edward Cudjoe, Northern Regional Director of Administration at EOCO said effective collaboration of all relevant stakeholders in the region would ensure speedy investigations into alleged criminal operations.