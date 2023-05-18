EOCO list suspects of Sim Swap Fraud

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has released a list of three persons on its wanted list and it includes one Ezekiel Mensah Otoo who is wanted specifically for SIM Swap fraud.

The two others are Derrick Obeng aka Chilling, who is wanted for stealing, defrauding by false pretence and money laundering, and Nicholas Gyekye whose offence was not stated.

EOCO is urging anyone who finds any of the three suspects to provide it with information either at its head office, adjacent to old Parliament House in Accra, or via specific phone numbers provided to the public.

It would be recalled that there have been at least two major cases of SIM swap involving MTN customers who were also Ecobank customers.

In the first case, the MTN SIM of the customer was swapped on a Sunday and by the following day, Monday when he got it back, his GHS4,000 and US$8,000 had been stolen from his Ecobank accounts.

The second case was that of a gentleman whose MTN eSIM was swapped and GHS250,0000 was digitally transferred from his Ecobank account in one day, even thoughhe had a GHS20,000 maximum daily digital transaction limit.

Questions still remain unanswered as to who at Ecobank facilitated the transfer of such a huge sum in one day from an account on which there was a daily transaction limit of GHS20,000.

Meanwhile, recently, the police arrested some five persons at their hideouts in Assin Fosu and Kumasi and put them on trail at an Accra High court for their alleged involvement in SIM swap and subsequent money transfers from some Ecobank accounts.

The names of all five plus one other who is at large, were put out, but no telco nor bank staff has been named yet.