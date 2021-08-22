EP Church elects Rev Dr Lawson Kwaku Dzanku as Clerk of the General Assembly

An Extraordinary General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church has unanimously elected Rev. Dr Lawson Kwaku Dzanku as Clerk of the General Assembly.

The 52-year-old secured 79 per cent of valid votes cast and would assume office in January 2022 to serve a six-year term after the tenure of Rev. Dr Emmanuel Amey, the current Clerk, expires.

Rev. Dr Dzanku, until his election was the Synod Moderator for the Central-Western Presbytery and had earlier served as Synod Moderator for Ho West from 2018 to 2020.

He hails from Akrofu Agorve in the Ho Municipality and holds a PhD in Religion and Human Values from the Cape Coast University, MPhil in African Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Rev. Dr Dzanku asked the Church to support him to deliver his assigned mandate and said his priority was to serve the Church to his best ability.

He said he would ensure the timely distribution of information for all sectors of the Church.

The Moderator said he was inspired to serve God early on in life and advised the youth to “leave the world and dedicate themselves to God.”

Lawyer Dick Anyadi, a private legal consultant and Mr Joy Amegbe, a Human Resource Consultant, were elected as Trustees of the General Assembly Standing Committee.

The Extraordinary Assembly amended Article 30 Clause 1B of the Church’s constitution, which revived the age of high office holders.

Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. Bliss Agbeko (Rtd), Moderator of the General Assembly, said the amendment reverted the age of appointment to the high offices back to ages 45 to 64 and would help provide experienced ministers to lead the Church.

He said the Clerk elect’s ascension to the Standing Committee of the General Assembly would help provide the needed leadership and called on all to support the consecrated servants of the Church with prayers.

“We must sacrifice ourselves to grow the Church. We must commit to all that must be done to bring the Church to its formal position,” the Moderator said, charging the newly elected Clerk to help secure more investment and work together to the glory of God.

“I pray that there will be a true revival in the Church as always,” the Moderator added.

Rev. Dr Dzanku is a lecturer at the Evangelical Presbyterian University and a member of the Research Ethics Committee of the University for Health and Allied Sciences.

He is married with six children.