EP Church Ghana appeals for government support in agricultural drive

Right Reverend Dr Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC), Ghana, has said the Church was still highly interested in agricultural enterprise aside its missionary, health and educational activities.

He said the Church would be appreciative of the government to help them along the line of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).

Rt. Rev. Dr Agbeko speaking during the 175th anniversary celebration of the Church at Peki Blengo, asked government to support them with tractors and other agricultural implements or equipment to help their drive to solve sustaining ministry where they could produce enough food to cater for the populace.

He said they had land and water spaces and were ready to work if they were supported with the necessary equipment.

Rt. Rev. Dr Agbeko said his dream was that the EP University College would take a different look at university education, where they wanted to specialise as an Agricultural University.

He said the Church was still interested in their health institutions including the Worawora and Adidome hospitals to be returned to mission control or care with the support of government so that together, they could provide more and specialised healthcare to the populace.

“We have medical missionaries who are willing to come join us to run specialised services in terms of healthcare to provide top grade medical care for which we need not travel outside.”

The anniversary celebration was on the theme: “A journey of 175 years in ministry — Achievements, challenges and the way forward.”

Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area, said they were proud of the achievements of the Church for its significant emphasis on promoting healthcare not only for its members but also in all geographical regions of the country.

“This is not to forget the passion the EP Church has developed for the promotion and preservation of nature despite all the ravages of climate change. The Church deserves congratulations for these great efforts and achievements.”

Deiga Kwadzo Dei encouraged the Church to be mindful of maintaining full engagement with the traditional rulers and subjects in the promotion of the work of the Church.

He commented the President and government for exhibiting commitment to ensure the completion of the Eastern Corridor Road.

Deiga Kwadzo Dei said they were also grateful for the Agenda 111 Hospital project sited in the district as well as the free SHS policy.

Deiga Kwadzo Dei called on the government to build one of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutions in the community.

He said the establishment would cater for the large population of children that dropped out each year and were loitering on the streets and provide them with employable skills.