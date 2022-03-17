EPA Boss Hot As Concerned Staff  Petition President To Sack Him

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu has come under intense pressure from some members of staff who are not comfortable with his abysmal performance.

The aggrieved members of staff of the Agency said Mr. Kokofu’s performance since assumption of office as the new CEO has been abysmal hence the call for his immediate interdiction.

In view of this, they have petitioned President Akufo-Addo appealing to him to remove their Chief Executive, Henry Kwabena Kokofu with immediate effect.

According to the aggrieved workers, the EPA is currently sitting on a time bomb and that it will fall into a ditch if the President fails to remove the CEO.

In their petition which was signed by the Chairman of Concerned staff of EPA, and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akwasi Daniel he averred that, “Our day to day interaction with Mr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu reveals that he’s very weak and demonstrates extremely poor knowledge of matters related to environmental management of our country.”

He stated that Mr. Kokofu is not a credible entity to lead the EPA in achieving Environmental management and Protection outcomes since he has continuously been found wanting in several ways on the job with an extreme poor leadership style and wicked tyranny.

“His technical potential and knowledge as the overall head of EPA Ghana are extremely shallow.”

The aggrieved staff have among others cited six reasons why the President Akufo-Addo should dismiss their boss, including the renovation of the Executive Director’s residence with huge sums of money, travelling and gallivanting throughout Ghana and abroad under the guise of official duties, cladestine arrangement to purchase a new already constructed Headquarters office complex for EPA among others.