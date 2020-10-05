The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Communication for Development and Advocacy (CDA) Consult has scaled up pragmatic measures to control the explosion of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at Pump Filling Stations in the country.

The two organisations with support from key stakeholders and relevant institutions are undertaking nationwide technical training for LPG operators to promote and enhance safety at the pump stations.

The training targets pump attendants, managers and supervisors from the 12,000 LPG filling stations in the country.

Mr. William Kwaku Hayfron-Acquah, the Acting Director, Field Operations of the EPA, announced this on Monday when he addressed the opening session of a training workshop for LPG operators underway in Sunyani.

The three-day workshop is being attended by about 200 LPG attendants, supervisors, managers and owners drawn from the Bono and Ahafo Regions.

Mr. Hayfron-Acquah who represented Mr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Executive Director of EPA stressed the Agency’s determination to protect and improve the safety environment at the various pump filling stations.

He said the EPA would soon undertake an exercise to close down all LPG stations which had no licenses and also did not meet operational requirements.

This, he explained had necessitated the training to empower LPG operators to adhere to the safety standards and improve on the work environment as well

As a follow-up to ensure compliance with safety regulations by operators, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, the Executive Director of the CDA Consult said evaluation and assessment would be conducted at the LPG stations.

He said similar training had been held in Accra and Kumasi and added certificate of participation would be provided to the participants.