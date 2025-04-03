EPA CEO Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse condemns misrepresentation of her views on political involvement in galamsey.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, has strongly condemned the deliberate misrepresentation of her remarks regarding political involvement in the fight against illegal mining (galamsey).

During an interview on Accra-based Channel-One TV on Monday, March 31, 2025, Prof. Klutse was asked about the EPA’s commitment to maintaining independence amid political interference in combating galamsey.

In her response, she acknowledged the existence of political involvement in the galamsey menace but clarified that “So far, we’ve not had a complaint of a politician being involved in such illegal mining.”

However, Prof. Klutse has since expressed concern that her comments have been twisted by some unscrupulous individuals especially in social media to suggest that she claimed there has never been any political involvement in galamsey.

In a statement issued on April 3, 2025, she condemned this distortion of her views, stating:

“This is a blatant misrepresentation of my words and does not reflect the intent of my response.”

She reiterated her firm stance that any politician involved in galamsey would not be shielded by the EPA.

“I wish to set the record straight and urge the public to rely on verified information rather than misleading materials intended to score political points. The EPA remains committed to its mandate of ensuring environmental sustainability, free from political influence.”

HERE IS THE FULL STATEMENT:

My attention has been drawn to a flyer circulating in the public domain that misrepresents a statement I made during an interview on Channel One TV.

During a discussion on the process of the fight against galamsey, I was asked about the Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) ability to remain independent of political interference and politicians stopping security operatives in addressing illegal mining.

In response, I provided a context and stated that, while there are influential individuals involved in illegal mining, “So far, we’ve not had a complaint of a politician being involved in such illegal mining.” I also emphasized that the EPA primarily acts on complaints while conducting compliance checks to ensure environmental protection in Ghana. Additionally, I was emphatic that the EPA will not spare any politician found to be involved in illegal mining.

Unfortunately, the flyer in circulation has misrepresented my statement, twisting it for political gain by including an unrelated image of Chairman Wuntumi and myself. This is a blatant misrepresentation of my words and does not reflect the intent of my response.

I wish to set the record straight and urge the public to rely on verified information rather than misleading materials intended to score political points. The EPA remains committed to its mandate of ensuring environmental sustainability, free from political influence.

Signed

Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse