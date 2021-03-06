Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has called for the recycling of waste materials to generate income and foster a clean environment.

“This is what EPA has been advocating; let us use technology and innovations to create wealth out of waste…and we are sure to rid the country of such nuisance that plagues us and enrich ourselves,” Dr Kokofu stated during a visit to Recyclers Ghana Limited at Shai Hills near Tema.

The visit of the EPA Executive Director and other Officials formed part of EPA’s plan to periodically undertake a tour of industries to determine the extent of compliance to environmental safety standards.

Dr Kokofu said Recyclers Ghana Limited was doing well in the recycling of waste products and in removing harmful substances like lead from the environment.

He explained that lead was a heavy metal, which was not good for human consumption.

“Factories like this are on course and need to be encouraged; it is also business to those who collect these materials and sell them to the company.

“It tells all of us that you don’t litter, don’t throw these things away indiscriminately; you can put them somewhere, some people would buy such items from you and give them to companies like this,” Dr. Kokofu advised.

He also asked the company to open up to the public to enable the people to participate in the supply chain.

Dr Kokofu said EPA would study the measures the company had adopted to ensure environmental safety and to recommend the same to other companies.

As part of the visit, Dr Kokofu and officials of the company, planted trees to signal the commencement of operations and to show the extent of EPA’s endorsement of their operations.