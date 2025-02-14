EPA Chief Vows Aggressive Push Against Plastic Waste and Illegal Mining in Dual Environmental Crackdown

Ghana’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) will launch a sweeping campaign to phase out single-use plastics and intensify its fight against illegal mining, acting CEO Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse announced this week, outlining a multi-pronged strategy to tackle two of the country’s most pressing ecological crises.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, Browne Klutse revealed plans to collaborate with supermarkets, retailers, and waste management firms to replace plastic packaging with paper alternatives, citing Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania as models for reducing plastic dependency. “We will integrate paper packaging requirements into business permits gradually, but firmly,” she said, signaling a shift toward enforceable sustainability standards.

The initiative aims to curb Ghana’s plastic waste deluge, which clogs drains, pollutes oceans, and blights urban landscapes. Browne Klutse criticized the status quo, noting that Accra’s streets remain strewn with uncollected garbage despite decades of reliance on a single dominant waste contractor, Zoomlion. “Heaps of waste in our capital are unacceptable. We need more players in this sector to specialize and innovate,” she said, calling for increased competition in waste management to improve efficiency and recycling rates.

Key to the plan is a nationwide push for households to separate recyclables from general waste—a practice the EPA will promote through public education campaigns. “Recycling starts at home. If we sort properly, we can process materials sustainably instead of drowning in landfills,” Browne Klutse emphasized.

The EPA’s plastic crackdown coincides with renewed efforts to combat galamsey, the illegal mining operations devastating Ghana’s rivers and forests. Browne Klutse warned that chemicals from these activities continue to poison water sources, threatening public health and agriculture. “This is a collective fight. We’re strengthening water quality monitoring and deploying district-level inspectors to test for contaminants,” she said, referencing the EPA’s regional laboratories now screening hazardous substances before they enter the market.

To bolster enforcement, the agency will train community watchdogs to report mining violations and streamline prosecutions through partnerships with local authorities. However, Browne Klutse stressed that lasting solutions require addressing the economic desperation driving many into illegal mining. “Regulation alone isn’t enough. We must offer alternatives so livelihoods don’t depend on destroying the environment,” she said.

The dual strategy has drawn cautious optimism from environmental groups, who note similar plastic bans in East Africa faced initial resistance but eventually cut waste significantly. Critics, however, question the feasibility of overhauling Ghana’s plastic economy without subsidies for affordable alternatives. “Paper packaging costs more. Will the EPA help businesses absorb that, or just mandate compliance?” asked Accra-based entrepreneur Kwame Adjekum.

For Browne Klutse, the stakes transcend economics. “Our survival hinges on the environment. If we don’t value it, we jeopardize everything,” she said, framing the campaign as a moral imperative. With public frustration over pollution mounting, the EPA’s ability to translate bold pledges into action will test Ghana’s commitment to a greener future—one plastic bag and polluted river at a time.