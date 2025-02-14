EPA Demands Funding, Solar Solutions to Combat Ghana’s Air Pollution Crisis

Ghana’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has issued a urgent appeal for increased resources and innovative alternatives to tackle the country’s worsening air quality, emphasizing that visible dust is just the tip of a toxic iceberg.

Acting EPA CEO Nana Ama Browne Klutse, speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on February 11, warned that harmful pollutants from sources like charcoal and firewood combustion are driving a silent public health emergency, demanding immediate action.

“Air pollution isn’t just about what you see—it’s the invisible killers in our atmosphere,” Klutse said, stressing that nearly 60% of Ghanaian households relying on wood and charcoal for cooking face heightened exposure to dangerous particulate matter. She argued that enforcing bans on such practices without viable alternatives would be futile, calling for nationwide distribution of solar-powered stoves and ovens to shift behaviors.

“You can’t punish people for using charcoal if they have no other option. First, provide solar solutions—then regulations can follow,” Klutse asserted, framing the transition as a long-term but urgent priority. The EPA’s push aligns with global climate goals, though challenges remain in scaling affordable clean energy access for low-income communities.

Beyond promoting alternatives, Klutse revealed plans to strengthen enforcement through a specialized environmental court, developed in partnership with the Attorney General’s Department. The court would fast-track prosecution of industrial polluters, illegal miners, and others flouting environmental laws—a move signaling the agency’s sharper legal teeth.

“We’ve been granted prosecutorial powers, and this court will ensure accountability,” she said, though critics note the EPA’s history of underfunding and bureaucratic delays. Klutse acknowledged gaps but vowed a “zero-tolerance” approach, particularly targeting corporate offenders.

The dual strategy—combining accessible solar technology with stricter enforcement—comes as Ghana grapples with pollution-linked respiratory illnesses and environmental degradation. Urban areas like Accra and Kumasi rank among the world’s worst for air quality, with vehicular emissions, open burning, and industrial discharges compounding the crisis.

Environmental advocates praised the proposals but cautioned that success hinges on government commitment. “Solar stoves alone won’t fix this. We need massive investment in clean energy infrastructure and public education,” said Kofi Mensah, director of Accra-based EcoCare Ghana.

For Klutse, the path forward is clear: “Prioritize solutions, then enforce the rules. Our lungs—and our future—depend on it.” As Ghana weighs economic pressures against ecological survival, the EPA’s plea underscores a race against time to clear the air.