EPA, GSA educate drivers on transportation of hazardous materials

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), has educated truck drivers and transit owners on the transportation of hazardous materials.

Mr. Kojo Opoku Mensah, EPA Deputy Director, Western Regional Office, said during the training that the exercise was to create awareness among truck drivers on how to handle and transport hazardous materials.

He said it was important for truck drivers to know the materials they carry across the country and how safely to transport them.

Mr. Mensah noted that the education was to expose the drivers to the classes of hazardous materials and how they could be identified.

He said that the exercise had exposed them to the emergency action and codes that were found in the transportation of these hazardous materials.

Mr. Mensah said the exercise also exposed the truck drivers to the legal regime governing the transportation of hazardous materials, adding that “there are financial burdens that will be given to these drivers when they do not adhere to the instructions.”

He also noted that the EPA would continue to collaborate with truck drivers and haulage owners to ensure that drivers fully understand and appreciate the nature of the materials they transport and the measures to adopt in emergency situations.

He advised the public not to be quick to rush to an accident scene, especially where there are hazardous materials.