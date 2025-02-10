EPA Intensifies Monitoring to Tackle Illegal Mining and Protect Water Bodies

Ghana‘s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is ramping up efforts to combat illegal mining (galamsey), with a directive for intensified monitoring and enforcement to curb environmental destruction and safeguard the country’s water bodies.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, has tasked regional and area offices to strengthen their oversight responsibilities and ensure strict compliance with environmental regulations.

During a field visit to Beposo in the Western region, Prof. Klutse emphasized the urgency of proactive monitoring, particularly in tackling the pollution of major water bodies such as the Pra River.

“I’m on the field as the CEO, monitoring galamsey issues and assessing the extent of water pollution. All my staff in regional and area offices must actively engage in this mission to ensure compliance with environmental regulations,” she stated.

The destruction caused by illegal mining extends beyond environmental concerns—it also affects agriculture, public health, and Ghana’s long-term economic stability. Contaminated water sources increase the cost of water treatment, place financial strain on industries relying on clean water, and deter investors from sectors dependent on sustainable natural resources.

Prof. Klutse called on community members, chiefs, and local leaders to play an active role in protecting water bodies and reporting illegal mining activities.

“The EPA is urging community members, especially those in areas affected by illegal mining, to alert the EPA. They have the capacity to prevent unauthorized mining in their water bodies,” she noted.

Prof Klutse appealed to traditional authorities to assert their influence in ensuring that rivers used for domestic and industrial purposes are protected from pollution.

With Ghana’s economy heavily reliant on natural resources, illegal mining poses a significant risk to industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. The EPA’s directive aligns with national sustainability goals, ensuring that the long-term economic benefits of Ghana’s natural wealth are preserved.

The business community, investors, and environmental advocates will be watching closely to see how these enhanced monitoring measures translate into tangible action against illegal mining operators.

As Ghana continues its push for environmental protection and responsible resource management, the success of these enforcement efforts could determine the sustainability of key economic sectors and the long-term health of the country’s ecosystems.

Source: Accra Street Journal