The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has mounted a robust public education against noise pollution in Akyem Manso to drum home its consequences and the need for people to keep it to the barest minimum.

According to environmental experts, disproportionate noise had disturbing effects on the human population such as sleep disturbances, damage to ears and causing hearing impairment, high blood pressure and even abortion.

In Ghana, the permissible ambient noise as set by the EPA for residential areas required that noise levels should not be above 55 decibels (dB) during the day and 48 at night.

Omanhene Kwaku Boateng, the Director of Environmental Protection Agency in Akim Oda Area Office, said the campaign was taking off in all its eight operational districts as noise pollution had widespread impact on human activity and animal life and said the Agency targeted information centre operators at Akyem Manso following several complaints from individuals about persistent disproportionate noise.

The education centred on areas of noise pollution, sources, effects and control measures. It considered some sources of noise as; motor traffic, construction, vibration panels, churches, mosques and physical noise.

Mr Boateng classified noise from information service centres under physical noise, adding, to mitigate noise pollution, the EPA had provided guidelines to the Asene Manso Akroso District Assembly for incorporation into their bye-laws.

He said the guidelines essentially gave the threshold of noise levels at various times, day and night, noting, residential areas noise level during daytime (06:00 hours – 22:00 hours) should be 55 dB; night (22:00 hours – 06:00 hours) should be 48 dB.

Place of entertainment or public assembly, churches mosques noise level during day time (06:00 hours – 22:00 hours) should be 65 dB; night (22:00 hours – 06:00 hours) should be 60 dB.

Predominant commercial areas noise level during daytime (06:00 hours – 22:00 hours) should be 75 dB; night (22:00 hours – 06:00 hours) should be 65 dB.

On the part of Churches and Mosques, the EPA advised them to fix acoustic arresters at the ceilings and the walls of their buildings during construction.

Mr Alex Incoom, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Asene Manso Akroso listed some guidelines for information service centres operation as; application for a license to be submitted to the Assembly, recorded music and all types of advertisements and announcement should be controlled in a way within the confines of that premises and the rest.

He implored participants to join the efforts aimed at curbing noise pollution, saying, “As we are mandated to take care of the environment we should work towards a sound, peaceful and sustainable environment.”