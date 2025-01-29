EPA Orders Halt to Illegal Mining Near Water Bodies in Ghana

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) of Ghana has issued a decisive order to halt all illegal mining activities around the country’s water bodies, citing growing environmental and public health risks.

The move comes as illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, continues to wreak havoc on natural ecosystems, with water sources and wildlife bearing the brunt of the destruction.

In a statement released on 28th January 2025, the EPA expressed deep concern over the increasing damage caused by mining operations near vital water sources, which are essential for both human consumption and the broader ecosystem. Unchecked, these activities are leading to the depletion of water resources, posing a direct threat to both human and animal life, as well as long-term environmental sustainability.

The directive, backed by the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124), mandates that both small-scale and large-scale illegal mining operations cease immediately. This marks a strong stance by the EPA, which has long been advocating for stricter enforcement of environmental regulations.

In response to the challenge, the EPA has joined forces with the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology (MEST), the Minerals Commission, the Water Resources Commission, and various security agencies. The authorities will be ramping up surveillance, carrying out inspections, and even seizing equipment used for illegal mining. Violators of these regulations face prosecution under the law.

Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, reiterated the importance of preserving Ghana’s natural resources, stressing that the authority remains committed to tackling the growing menace of illegal mining and its adverse effects on the environment.

This move from the EPA comes amid mounting public pressure to address the devastating impact of galamsey on the environment. However, it remains to be seen how effective these measures will be in curbing the widespread illegal mining activities that have plagued the country for years. As Ghana battles this environmental crisis, the hope is that this crackdown will signal a turning point in the protection of its natural resources.