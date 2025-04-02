EPA Vows to Prosecute Politicians Involved in Illegal Mining

Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a stern warning that politicians engaged in illegal mining operations will face prosecution, as the agency intensifies efforts to combat the environmentally destructive practice.

Acting EPA Chief Executive Prof. Nana Ama Klutse told Channel One TV that the agency will enforce environmental laws without exception, responding to growing public concern about political involvement in illegal small-scale mining, locally known as galamsey.

“We are mandated to protect Ghana’s environment regardless of who is involved,” Klutse said. “If evidence emerges against any politician, we will apply the law fully as we would for any citizen.”

The EPA chief acknowledged operational challenges in curbing illegal mining, revealing that agency staff and other state officials frequently face armed resistance during monitoring operations. She cited limited personnel and resources as constraints, noting that illegal miners often outnumber enforcement teams.

Klutse emphasized a new strategy of community engagement to supplement enforcement efforts. “We believe dialogue and local collaboration will prove more effective than purely confrontational approaches,” she said, while maintaining that legal action remains essential for environmental protection.

The comments come amid persistent environmental damage from illegal mining, including destruction of forests and pollution of water bodies. Recent government data shows over 60 percent of Ghana’s river systems now bear contamination from mining activities.

Environmental analysts have welcomed the EPA’s tough stance but question enforcement capacity. “Strong statements must be matched with prosecutions to deter powerful actors,” said Kofi Asante, director of the Ghana Environmental Forum. “The test will be whether high-profile cases actually reach court.”

The EPA currently collaborates with security agencies on joint anti-galamsey operations, though critics argue progress remains slow. The agency has prosecuted 147 illegal mining cases since 2023, with 89 convictions secured, according to official statistics.

Ghana’s illegal mining crisis has persisted through multiple administrations, with experts estimating the practice costs the economy over $2 billion annually in environmental damage and lost mineral revenues. The government maintains its commitment to restoring mined-out areas while regulating small-scale mining.