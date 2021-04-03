Epilepsy Cases
Epilepsy Cases


Ms. Nelly Mensah, a Registered Mental Health Nurse at the Psychiatric Department of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital says the facility continued to record high cases of epilepsy.

She said in 2020 for instance, the hospital recorded 506 cases out of 2,006 patients screened with 204 males and 302 females.

Ms Mensah said other conditions of concern included; Schizophrenia, Delirium and Depression.

She explained that epilepsy was a chronic disorder that caused unprovoked and recurrent seizures due to some irregular activities in the brains.

Ms Mensah stated that epilepsy was a fairly common neurological disorder that affected 65 million people around the world with several factors such as high fever, head trauma, low blood sugar and alcohol withdrawal causing the seizures.

She mentioned commonly reported triggers as the, lack of sleep, illness or fever, stress, bright lights, caffeine, alcohol, medicines, or drugs, and skipping meals, overeating and allergy to specific food ingredients.

The rest are unusual sights, smells and sounds.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleKpone-Katamanso NDC chairman calls for cease fire
Next articleParents must get involved in the education of their children
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here