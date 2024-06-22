Epiphany Warriors Clinch Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League Spot

Epiphany Warriors have secured their place in the upcoming Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League after dominating the GFA Regional Women’s Championship (Southern Zone).

Their journey to qualification was sealed with a commanding 3-1 victory over Mfantseman Ladies, who currently rank 5th in the league table.

Finishing the season with an impressive unbeaten record, Epiphany Warriors stood out as clear frontrunners in their zone. They won all five of their matches, scoring a total of 17 goals while conceding just one. Their campaign began with a strong 3-0 win against second-placed Halifax Queens, followed by a narrow 1-0 victory over Rootz Sistaz and a resounding 6-0 triumph against Luta Thunder Ladies.

Maintaining their momentum, Epiphany Warriors continued their dominant form with a decisive 4-0 win over Samartex Ladies. Their final match against Mfantseman Ladies concluded with a 3-1 scoreline, confirming their place in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Epiphany Warriors, highlighting their defensive resilience and deserving status as champions. Looking ahead, the focus shifts to preparing for the challenges of the Premier League season. Epiphany Warriors aim to strengthen their squad with strategic signings and experienced players, drawing inspiration from successful strategies in the men’s division.

As they celebrate this momentous victory, Epiphany Warriors are poised to make an impact in the upcoming Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, aiming to emulate the success of other top teams in Ghanaian football.