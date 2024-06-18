Epiphany Warriors Pursue Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League Promotion

Epiphany Warriors are powering towards promotion to the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League following their commanding victory in the regional championship.

Based in Accra, the team secured their third consecutive win in the Southern Zone, delivering a resounding 6-0 triumph over Luta Thunder Ladies at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Monday.

The Warriors have asserted their dominance in the zone, triumphing over Halifax Ladies with a 3-0 scoreline, narrowly overcoming Rootz Sistaz, and decisively defeating Thunder Ladies.

At the top of the standings, Epiphany Warriors are closely pursued by Halifax Ladies, who have amassed six points from their initial three fixtures. Meanwhile, Mfantseman Ladies, Rootz Sistaz, Luta Thunder Ladies, and Samartex Ladies are all tied with three points each.

The top two teams from the Southern Zone’s Regional Championship will secure coveted places in the prestigious Women’s Premier League for the upcoming 2024/25 season.