Episode 15 of Timekeeping Dialogue Focuses on Goal Setting and Execution

Transformational Leadership Concepts (TLC) recently hosted the 15th edition of its Time Keeping Dialogue series, themed “It’s Time to Act: Setting Priorities and Executing on Time.”

The session featured engaging discussions led by Ibrahim Kwame, a peak performance coach, and Reverend Charlotte Quagraine, a retired pastor. Both speakers shared their insights on goal setting, overcoming obstacles, and executing tasks with precision.

The Power of Clarity in Goal Setting

Ibrahim Kwame emphasized the importance of setting clear and actionable goals using the SMART framework—Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Time-bound.

He stressed the necessity for individuals to stay focused by consistently monitoring their progress, maintaining discipline, and evaluating results. He also introduced the importance-urgent matrix as a practical tool for prioritization, advising participants to distinguish between distractions and opportunities.

Reverend Charlotte shared her inspiring journey of becoming a pastor and launching a church branch despite initial challenges as a woman in ministry.

She highlighted the values of perseverance, resourcefulness, and self-mastery in achieving one’s goals.

Overcoming Challenges and Mental Resilience

The discussion further explored strategies for overcoming setbacks. Ibrahim encouraged attendees to believe in themselves, stay persistent, and prepare adequately for success. Drawing on his experience as a senior school prefect, he illustrated how remaining true to one’s vision leads to triumph.

“I would say, believe in yourself, believe in your dreams, believe in your vision, believe in your goals,” Ibrahim stated.

He also shared five fundamental principles he learned from his father: Prayer, Planning, Preparation, Sacrifice, and Hard Work. He emphasized that overcoming fear and self-doubt is essential to achieving both personal and professional milestones.

Goal Setting and Accountability

Reverend Charlotte spoke on goal setting and accountability, urging participants to write down their goals and involve their families for support. She provided practical advice on recognizing when to discontinue pursuing a goal, advocating for self-reflection and seeking counsel from trusted advisors.

“When faced with challenges, you should take your time, sit down, check all the indices. Assess whether you are discussing your goals with the right people and evaluate your motives for pursuing that particular field.

If everything is fine, proceed. If not, pause, re-evaluate, and then continue to pursue your dreams,” she advised.

The panelists encouraged attendees to take deliberate steps toward their aspirations. The link to access the full session is available here:https://web.facebook.com/share/v/1CFn6fu1Qd/. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu is the host and co-convenor, with Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V acting as the Chairperson and Co-Convener.

The Timekeeping Project is a social change initiative and a Communications for Development Advocacy Initiative by TLC – Transformational Leadership Concepts. This initiative aims to create a better timekeeping culture in Ghana, addressing the chronic issues of lateness and the lack of respect for time in the country.