Epixode Calls for Statue in Honour of Late Ga Music Icon Naa Amanua

Ghanaian musician and songwriter Epixode has called for the construction of a statue to immortalize the late Mary Naa Amanua Dodoo, known in music circles as Naa Amanua.

Renowned for her instrumental role in Ga folk music and as the lead female vocalist of the celebrated group Wulomei, Naa Amanua made an indelible impact on Ghana’s musical landscape, particularly in promoting Ga culture.

In an emotional statement to JoyNews, monitored by MyNewsGH during the recent Bhim Festival, Epixode expressed deep admiration for Naa Amanua’s contribution to music. “She’s one of the most significant musical figures Ghana has ever produced,” he said. “As a Ga, I feel it’s my responsibility to honour someone who brought so much recognition to our tribe and culture.”

During the festival, Epixode paid a heartfelt tribute to Naa Amanua on stage, emphasizing her role in preserving and promoting Ga culture through her music. The tribute resonated with the audience, reminding them of the importance of celebrating and preserving the legacies of such cultural icons.

Epixode’s call for a statue is rooted in his belief that Naa Amanua’s influence on Ghanaian music and culture should be recognized in a lasting way, ensuring that future generations understand and appreciate her contributions.

The event held special significance for Epixode, as it marked his first-ever performance alongside his biological brother, a guitarist who had traveled specifically for the festival. “It was a magical moment,” Epixode reflected. “We embraced after the performance, and it’s my hope that we can collaborate more in the future.”

With his tribute and the proposed statue, Epixode continues to use his platform to honor Ghana’s musical heritage and ensure that legends like Naa Amanua are never forgotten.