Epixode features Mr Drew in his new tracklist for “Atia Archive” EP

Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician Epixode is set to drop multiple renditions of his ground-breaking single “Atia”.

The new pack of songs titled “The Atia Archive” Extended Play (EP) features music prodigy Mr Drew, F.L.O, Abiana, Kwakwa, Kwabena Kwabena, Dela Botri, and Katrine.

The EP comes with different genre flavours, including Reggae, Afrobeats, Jazz, Ragga, Folk, Highlife, Hiphop, Zouk, among others.

The highlife version of the “Atia” song featuring Kwabena Kwabena has made waves across the globe and is certainly the best highlife song released in 2022 thus far.



Epixode, who won the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, has announced Friday, October 21, 2022, as the release date of the EP.