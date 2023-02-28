Epixode not eyeing Highlife Artiste of the Year

Ghanaian musician Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in showbiz as Epixode, says he is not expecting to be named Highlife Artiste of the Year at this year’s Ghana Music Awards.

Epixode’s “Atia” single is arguably one of the best Highlife songs released in the last few months, topping charts and racking up impressive streaming numbers.

According to Epixode, who is often known as a reggae and dancehall artiste, it takes more than just a song to be named “Artiste of the Year” in a particular genre.

Epixode, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that “Atia” was to cement the growth of Highlife and a learning process for him as an artiste.

“The song did amazing last year, and the target was not initially to receive an award. However, it will be an honour to be awarded in order to recognise all of the artistes who contributed to the various versions.

“I am not eyeing the Highlife Artiste of the Year award because it takes more than just a song to be crowned the artiste of the year, but I will be pleased to get the best collaboration and the Highlife song of the year,” he said.

When asked about his plans for the coming months, Epixode said he would release another groundbreaking Highlife song in the coming weeks.

“I am new to Highlife, so I have to produce songs that match the standards. I am not in a rush to keep releasing back-to-back songs, but I am concerned about the longevity and originality of my music,” he said.

Epixode was adjudged the 2021 VGMA Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year.