Epixode tackles societal challenges in new street anthem “This Matter”

Reigning Reggae & Dancehall artiste of the Year, Epixode will release the highly anticipated single “This Matter” on Friday, October 1, a nerve-wracking tune that seeks to tackle various societal challenges.

The song highlights various challenges in Ghanaian society. calling for actions to be taken to avert the menace which is causing harm to society.

The yet to be released track is follow up to his ”Wahala Dey” hit track which received massive commendation from music lovers considering the soothing content it carried.

The single produced by DatBeatzgod comes along with some mind-boggling issues with a society that is heavily worded with Epixode demonstrating his frustration for the lack of desire to change the misfortunes of citizens who are striving hard to earn a living.

The new single comes along with very artistic intriguing visuals which was directed by Snares Films, with excellent cinematography.

The song is available across all music streaming platforms and stores and can be pre-ordered ahead of the scheduled release date.

Epixode’s recent release titled “Odeshi ” has made waves across the country and beyond, racking impressive streams across various music digital platforms.