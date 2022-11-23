Epixode to explode at De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 18

Ace musician Epixode is the popular artiste coming to entertain fans at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday November 26.

The novelty professional league which is the premier in the world is organized by Imax Media Promotions and sponsored by Imax Electronics, Max Buy, Techno, TCL and Renault.

Fight Night 18 promises to be explosive as the National Middleweight Title belt is at stake between Musah Lawson, an officer of the Ghana Prisons Service who represents the Sonia Boxing Gym and Emmanuel Martey of the Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym.

Other boxers will represent their Gyms in the exciting league which has been recognized and hailed by international boxing bodies like the WBO and WBC.

The competition has gathered momentum and all the Gyms want to give off their best to end on a good position on the league table.

At the moment, Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation are leading, while Wisdom Boxing Gym are languishing at the bottom.

Imax Media Group Director, Mr. Fadi Fattal has promised adequate security and urged fans to comport themselves.

For entry, patrons and guests must pay 50ghc for the Ring side, 30ghc for the De-luxy stand and 20ghc for the popular stand.

The De-luxy Professional Boxing League is approved and supported by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).