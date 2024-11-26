EPL Ghana Inspires Next-Gen Leaders at By the Fireside Chat

Emerging Public Leaders (EPL) Ghana, an organization dedicated to nurturing young civil service leaders has held a transformative edition of its signature event, By the Fireside (BtF) Chat.

This engaging platform brought together accomplished professionals and aspiring leaders for a dynamic exchange of ideas, inspiration, and practical guidance to prepare the next generation for impactful careers in public service.

A Platform for Growth

The By the Fireside Chat series is designed to bridge the gap between experienced professionals and emerging leaders. The themes explored are carefully curated to inspire resilience, foster leadership qualities, and equip participants with the skills needed to navigate the complexities of public service careers.

This year’s session featured Dr. (Mrs.) I. Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Vice Chairperson of the Public Services Commission and author of 100 Career Nuggets. Drawing from her extensive experience in human resource management and public service, she delivered an inspiring message on career development and leadership.

Practical Wisdom for Young Leaders

Dr. Agyenim-Boateng highlighted the significant shift young professionals face when transitioning from academic environments to the workplace. “The world of work is different from school,” she said. “You need an open mind to learn, unlearn, and reshape your thinking to meet workplace demands. Knowledge alone is insufficient—your attitude and adaptability will determine your altitude.”

She urged young leaders to embrace feedback, build their brands, and maintain professionalism.

“Your brand is not by chance—it’s intentional. How you dress, speak, and interact with others all contribute to your perception. Strategic positioning is critical for career growth,” she added.

The Role of Mentorship

Dr. Agyenim-Boateng also emphasized the importance of mentorship, calling on senior professionals to actively invest in the next generation.

“It is our duty as seasoned leaders to mentor, support, and grow young talent. The youth are the future of public service, and we must prepare them to lead with integrity and confidence,” she said.

She encouraged participants to take ownership of their professional development, reminding them that the future of Ghana’s public service lies in their hands. “The journey won’t always be easy,” she added, “but with resilience, continuous learning, and a commitment to excellence, you will thrive in this profession.”

Shaping Africa’s Future

Harrison Owusu Boakye, Partnerships Manager at EPL Ghana, underscored the significance of initiatives like By the Fireside in shaping future leaders. He explained that the event provides a unique platform for emerging professionals to interact with seasoned leaders, learn from their experiences, and gain valuable insights into navigating the public service sector.

“The By the Fireside chats allow our fellows to hear directly from experienced leaders about the challenges they’ve faced and the strategies they’ve used to overcome them,” Owusu Boakye shared. “This initiative enables our fellows to learn lessons that might have taken others decades to acquire—all in one session.”

Ewurama Bennin, Program Manager at the Central Leadership Program, highlighted the demographic advantage of Africa’s youth and the pivotal role they will play in shaping the continent’s future.

“In a few years, Africa’s youthful population will sit at decision-making tables globally. It’s essential they are equipped to lead with purpose and impact,” she remarked.

She urged young graduates to approach every opportunity with excellence and determination. “Do whatever your hand finds to do, and do it well. Excellence opens doors and builds networks that will support your growth.”

The event also featured interactive sessions, allowing participants to engage directly with Dr. Agyenim-Boateng. Through candid discussions, attendees gained valuable insights into career development, overcoming challenges, and preparing for the future of public service.

A Catalyst for Change

The By the Fireside Chat series continues to inspire young professionals by emphasizing the importance of preparation, mentorship, and continuous learning in public service.

Through initiatives like this, EPL Ghana reaffirms its commitment to fostering a new generation of leaders who will transform public service in Ghana and beyond. For participants, the session was not just a discussion—it was a call to action to build careers that leave a legacy of excellence and impact.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh