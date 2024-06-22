EPL Ghana Welcomes 6th Cohort of Public Service Fellows

Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana (EPL Ghana), in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, proudly announces the induction of 35 young graduates into its prestigious Public Service Fellowship (PSF) Programme.

This milestone marks the commencement of their journey as future catalysts for change within Ghana’s public and civil sectors, presenting them with unparalleled opportunities to drive meaningful impact in their communities.

The orientation, held at Ensign College in the Eastern Region over three days, underscores EPL Ghana’s commitment to preparing these promising individuals selected through a rigorous, merit-based recruitment process. The comprehensive programme focused on ethical leadership, change management, resilience, and strong work ethic aims to equip Fellows with the necessary skills and knowledge for effective performance throughout their fellowship, instilling confidence in their readiness.

Ms. Juliet A. Amoah, Country Director of EPL Ghana, inaugurated the orientation by outlining the Fellows’ responsibilities. She stressed the importance of upholding high standards and a code of conduct, urging them to embody the discipline and leadership expected from national leaders. “This is not just leadership training; it is about driving change,” she emphasized. “You have received extensive leadership training; now is the time to act as change-makers. Change must happen, and it starts now.”

Among the new Fellows is Derick Mintah, a person living with a disability, who lauded the PSF programme for its inclusivity. “I am grateful to EPL Ghana for providing the tools that allowed me to compete on equal footing during the recruitment process,” he remarked, expressing his enthusiasm for making a positive impact.

Callister Tiitaabu Muonah, a nursing mother, shared her journey of determination. “The process was challenging, but my passion for public service and resilience kept me going,” she said. “This opportunity is crucial for every young person aspiring to make a significant impact, and I am eager to leverage it positively.”

Over the next year, the 35 Fellows will be placed in various civil service and public sector organizations across Ghana. They will participate in mentorship and continuous training programmes designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to drive positive change and innovation within their respective sectors.

EPL Ghana is confident that these accomplished individuals, through their participation in the PSF programme, will not only bolster the public sector workforce but also contribute significantly to the collective vision of a prosperous Ghana, inspiring hope for a brighter future.