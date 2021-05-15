The Evangelical Presbyterian College (EPUC) has graduated some 570 students who had completed various degree programmes.

The graduates made up of a total of 282 from year 2019, and 288 from 2020, were awarded certificates at a combined ceremony in Ho under strict coronavirus protocols, restricted to select dignitaries.

Professor Edem Kwesi Bakah, newly inducted President of the University reported a growth in performance, and said although commendable, left “room for improvement.”

He said the University was steadily adding on to programmes offered as it re-calibrated to help produce graduates indispensable to the nation.

“Our nation needs a lot more graduates who can analyse complex situations or problems confronting us and devise the best solution based on strong reasoning and critical thinking”, Prof. Bakah said as he announced the introduction of “market driven and ICT-infused programmes.”

These include; graduate schools of accounting, finance, human resource management, and procurement, supply chain management and marketing.

He also announced plans to establish a Law Faculty, and also postgraduate programmes in peace and security towards beefing up passion for justice and building a “strong justice system” in the country.

Prof. Bakah said the University also would support local development by introducing short courses in agriculture, early childhood education, governance studies, language proficiency, and basic financial management.

A bachelor of arts in music and drama programme would also be introduced.

The President said the EPUC sought to cement its relations with affiliate intuitions and working partners, and was also making efforts to attract institutions in Europe to its exchange programmes, staff development, and research aspirations.

He said infrastructural deficit remained the most dreadful challenge, and appealed to Government to consider the plight and provide the necessary support towards relocation to its permanent site near the Ho Airport.

The EPUC, established in 2008, offers 16 undergraduate programmes within six schools.

It has a student population of 897 and 52 staff.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister praised the EP Church’s foresight, which he said had resulted in the first University in the Region, and also for contributing to basic education development over the decades.

He commended the University for persisting through challenges, and said government would deliver its role towards growth.