Equal opportunities must be given PWDs to promote economic growth-GFD

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) has re-echoed the need of building an inclusive society for all Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in Ghana.

Promoting inclusive economic growth depend on giving equal opportunities to all irrespective of stature or physique.

The Vice President of the Mental Health Society of Ghana (MEHSOG), Martha Coffie, made this salient remark at a gender committee meeting which was held in Accra to aid the Federation’s executives in developing an action plan from a gender policy that was revised last year.

This she said the action plan would help operationalise the gender policy. We want equal opportunity to be given to Persons Living with Disabilities’ especially women to enable them to contribute their quota to decision making.

Inclusivity is what we want to achieve. The government must ensure that the educational system in the country is inclusive, with equal learning opportunities for Persons with disabilities (PWDs).

She noted that Persons with Disabilities were often overlooked in policymaking, limiting their access to education and their ability to participate in social, economic, and leadership positions.

We want to break all these barriers and encourage all actors to renew and operationalise their commitments in order to build an inclusive and equitable society for all including persons with disability (PWDs).

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), further appealed to the government and stakeholders within the health sector to make sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services affordable to persons living with disability (PWDs) to enable them to access.

The executives also entreated the government to invest massively in the development of sports for people with disabilities.

This would help strengthen the disabled to be more committed and enhance the development of their sporting activities.

The Executive Director of Special Mothers Hannah Awadzi on the other hand reiterated the need for the country to have a Care-Giving policy where the government would create facilities and employ people who are trained to take care of children with disabilities.

This said, would help alleviate the burden on parents/guardians taking care of children with disabilities.

Adding that when such measures are being put in place it will help the country to address the high rate of youth unemployment.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh