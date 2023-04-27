Equatorial Guinea cancels visa-free policy for US Passport holders

The Government of Equatorial Guinea has canceled the visa-free travel policy for US passport holders.
According to the Government, all US passport holders traveling to Equatorial Guinea are now required to obtain a valid visa before entering the country.
In a Press Release, it noted that US passport holders currently in Equatorial Guinea do not require a visa to remain in the country but “a visa will be required should they depart and plan to return.”
