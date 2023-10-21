Equatorial Guinea concerned about growing number of missing children

Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue on Friday expressed concerns after the police reported that 16 children have gone missing in the Central African nation since September.

“Today, I received the report on the cases of disappearance of minors in Equatorial Guinea. Of the 16, 12 were found and returned to their homes, two died and two (are still) missing,” Obiang said in a statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “To stop this phenomenon, the national surveillance system will be reinforced, including coastal surveillance. In the near future, 300 troops from Malabo and Bata will be thoroughly prepared to better serve on our streets. I have also urged that the troops work honestly, by and for the population.”

Information and Press Office of Equatorial Guinea confirmed that the children disappeared in cities of the country, saying the “phenomenon is disturbing.”

Equatorial Guinea will install surveillance cameras nationwide as part of the measures to “help an effective investigation on the subject,” which is something new in the country, according to the Information and Press Office of Equatorial Guinea.