Equatorial Guinea introduces e-Visa service

The Government of Equatorial Guinea has collaborated with VFS Global, as a technical partner to offer a new eVisa service to encourage tourism and business-related travel to that country.

This online platform allows visitors, eligible from all nationalities to apply for one of the eVisa categories to conveniently obtain their travel authorisation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before they depart from their country of origin, saving time and effort.

It will enable a faster and more convenient application, processing, and issuance of visa for leisure and business travellers.

A popular location for business-related travel, inbound tourism is expected to see an improvement with the launch of the new eVisa service.

A statement signed by Mr Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global said it was due to the increased interest amongst global travelers looking for newer and offbeat locations for their upcoming trips and sustainable travel becoming a popular trend now.

He added “VFS Global is proud to extend its eVisa solutions to our newest client government- Equatorial Guinea with the launch of the new eVisa portal.”

He said with a globally accessible portal that was accessible by all nationalities across the world, they expect an increase in inbound travel to this hidden gem in Central Africa.

“Apart from being a highly secure and seamless experience that elevates the overall experience of the traveler, we also ensure our partners who avail of our eVisa solutions have a powerful and efficient system in place that is easily integrated with their existing immigration systems using our scalable and customisable experience,” he added.

Ms. Manuela Roka Botey, Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea commenting on the new service said another reason was the growing preference amongst many travellers, who were now keen on technology led “Do It Yourself” solutions like eVisa services by themselves at their convenience.

The new eVisa service is available for travellers across the world from 1 July 2023 and travellers can avail of this simplified and seamless, highly secure online service by visiting equatorialguinea-evisa.com from a location of their choice, instead of having to visit the Embassy or Consulate in person.

She said with online payment options available, travellers also could use the save and retrieve option for completing the form at a later stage.

Ms. Botey said, “With our new eVisa Service, Tourists and Businesspeople from all over the world can easily, securely and faster get a visa to travel to EG and are most welcomed.”