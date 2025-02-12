Equatorial Guinea Strengthens Ties with ECOWAS

On February 10, 2025, in Abuja, the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Nigeria, Francisco Edu Ngua Mangue, formally presented his credentials to Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The presentation of credentials marked a significant step in reinforcing the already strong diplomatic relations between Equatorial Guinea and ECOWAS. Dr. Touray indicated that a formal ceremony to officially present the accreditation letter would be arranged in the near future.

During the meeting, Dr. Touray lauded the excellent ties between the bloc and Equatorial Guinea, emphasizing the commendable leadership of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in maintaining peace and security across Africa, particularly in Central Africa. He expressed hope that President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo would extend his influence to address the myriad security and socio-economic challenges faced by other regions on the continent. “All the entities and regions of our continent are experiencing difficulties. The role of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in resolving them will be greatly appreciated. Africa is a family, and the problems it faces have harmful consequences for its citizens,” Dr. Touray stated.

The accreditation of Ambassador Mangue comes at a time when regional cooperation is increasingly vital amid the ongoing challenges in Africa. Observers note that this move not only reinforces Equatorial Guinea’s commitment to regional integration but also highlights ECOWAS’s broader strategy to foster unity and stability across the continent. The meeting, attended by Dr. Touray’s Director of Cabinet, Abdou Kolley, was a clear signal of renewed diplomatic vigor and shared aspirations for a more secure and prosperous Africa.